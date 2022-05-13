PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles have their schedule for the coming season.
The Birds open the campaign at Detroit. They'll play their home opener the next week against Minnesota on Monday Night Football.
The Jaguars visit Week 4, along with their new head coach Doug Pederson, who won a Super Bowl at the helm of the Eagles.
Former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz returns to Philadelphia in mid-November with the Washington Commanders.
The Eagles visit Dallas on Christmas Eve.
Philadelphia has 5 primetime games this season.
Here's the full schedule.