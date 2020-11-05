PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Thursday that a player on its roster tested positive for COVID-19. According to the team's announcement, the organization was informed of the positive result on Thursday morning and the player went into self-isolation immediately.
Later Thursday afternoon the Eagles announced that they placed safety Marcus Epps on the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list, which is for players who either test positive or were deemed a close contact with infected individuals.
The Eagles have a bye this week.