PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles pulled out the victory in overtime on Monday night against the New York Giants. The birds needed the win to keep their playoff hopes alive, but the team suffered some losses during the contest.
Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery left the game early due to an injury and was place on injured reserve on Thursday. The club brought up receiver Robert Davis from the practice squad. Also, Lane Johnson left with an ankle injury and did not practice on Thursday.
Once again the Eagles need to win against Washington on Sunday to keep their chances high of winning the NFC East title.