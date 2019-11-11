PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles and offensive guard Brandon Brooks agreed to a four-year contract extension, the team announced on Monday afternoon. The new deal will keep Brooks with the birds through 2024.
The new contract will reportedly make Brooks the highest-paid guard in the NFL. According to media reports, the new deal is worth $56.2 million of the four years.
Brooks' previous deal only kept him with the Eagles through 2020.
The lineman came off a torn Achillies this season, which he suffered back on Jan. 13 in the playoffs. He has only missed 20 snaps this season.
The Eagles host the New England Patriots on Sunday at 4:25 p.m,.