PHILADELPHIA - Coming in each day to Eagles training camp there are some major talking points and today it was all about the rumor mill. Last night a report surfaced that trade talks between the Eagles and Houston Texans were heating up about quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Other reports stated the teams were not close to a trade. While all of those rumors swirl Watson is in the midst of legal trouble stemming from several sexual misconduct allegations.
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni puts his focus elsewhere.
"How do you get better every single day?," he said. "And we talk about our core values: Our connect, our compete, our accountability, our football IQ, our fundamentals, and then what are the distractions that don't allow you to get better every day?"
On the field, the play was inconsistent from the offense on Thursday. The notably play of the day was a one-handed touchdown catch by Jalen Reagor who hauled it in over Darius Slay.
The Eagles are set to play their first preseason game of the year next Thursday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.