PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff for the upcoming 2020 season has finally been all rounded out.
The biggest change on the coaching staff, Doug Pederson has elected to not go with a new Offensive Coordinator, but instead has hired a passing game and running game coordinator.
The full list of new coaches can be seen below.
* Rich Scangarello - Senior Offensive Assistant
* Press Taylor - Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach
* Matt Burke - Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach
* Marquand Manuel - Defensive Backs Coach
* Aaron Moorehead - Wide Receivers Coach
* Andrew Breiner - Pass Game Analyst
* T.J. Paganetti - Assistant Run Game Coordinator/Assistant Running Backs Coach
* Dino Vasso - Assistant Coordinator/Defense