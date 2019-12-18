PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The NFC East title comes down to Sunday afternoon's meeting in South Philadelphia between the Eagles and the Cowboys. Dallas can outright win the title with a win, the Eagles can keep their season alive and will need one more win to secure it.
Coming off of back-to-back come from behind wins, the Eagles are feeling confident heading into this important matchup.
Defensively they know what they have to do in order to execute the game plan Sunday and come away with a win at home.