PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett has been ruled out for the rest of the 2022 season after suffering an ACL tear during Sunday's 38-35 season-opening victory over Detroit, the organization announced today.
"Obviously, that's a big blow for us. I love the way that Derek Barnett comes to work single every day and plays with grittiness and toughness and nasty. I am a huge Derek Barnett fan, and he'll be missed," Head Coach Nick Sirianni said in the release.
Barnett re-signed with the Eagles this offseason after posting a career-high 46 tackles in 2021. He is in his sixth season with the organization after being drafted 14th overall by Philadelphia after his junior season at Tennessee.
Sirianni indicated that Barnett's absence will likely result in more snaps for second-year defensive end Tarron Jackson.