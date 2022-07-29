PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Day two of training camp for the Philadelphia Eagles was all about the defense.
General Manager, Howie Roseman revamped the Eagles defense during the offseason, adding key vet players at three different levels of the defense. And making two splashes in the draft with Georgia players, Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean.
One of the new faces, vet cornerback James Bradberry one of the defenders making plays on Friday. He mentioned how each wide receiver on the offensive end provides their own set of challenges in coverage.
For all the new faces, they're still adjusting to the defensive scheme of Jonathan Gannon.
The weekend will be another shot for the offense to turn things up and around against the revamped defensive group.
Day two of practices here at the Novacare Complex went to the defense. After a couple early completions to AJ BROWN during the team session - the defense rose to the occasion and a lot of new faces making some plays on that side of the ball for the Birds.
<Marcinek>
GM Howie Roseman brought new playmakers into each level of the Eagles defense this offseason - VERSATILITY the word of Camp - Edge Haason Reddick new to the front 7, will drop back into coverage some in addition to getting after QB's...Reddick feels his skills match well with Gannon's D...
<Reddick>
Its a great system and Like I said, we just starting to reinstall things and I know that we haven't even really touched the surface of what were going to have in - I'm excited to see how we keep progressing with the playbook I'm excited see what roles I continue to play
<Marcinek>
James Bradberry - From the Giants to the Birds Secondary...The Vet corner combines with Darius Slay to give the birds a reliable tandem in the back - Bradberry on Facing Eagles wideouts after 2 Days....
Devonta Smith, he's a great route runner. Of course AJ BROWN, he's definitely a physical player. So trying to guard him and his strength, he has great hands too at the point of attack. So that's hard to cover. We also have a lot of speed on this team, that's throughout the receiver core, so that's tough to cover as well
<Marcinek>
Eagles Defense set the tone Friday - We will see what the Offense Can do this weekend
From the Novacare complex, Sam Marcinek 69 Sports