PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles released another statement and announced discipline for wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Friday. Jackson was disciplined for "conduct detrimental to the team" after his anti-Semitic social media posts, which he later apologized for.
According to the team's statement, Jackson "accepted" the discipline and apologized to the team as well.
July 10, 2020
In the days since he published the posts, Jackson has apologized publicly and has worked with various organizations and individuals to educate himself on the issues and help fight against anti-Semitism.