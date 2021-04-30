CLEVELAND - The second day of the 2021 NFL Draft wrapped up late Friday night with the second and third rounds of the annual selection process. The Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, and Pittsburgh Steelers all made picks on the second day of the three-day event.
The Eagles drafted two linemen with their two picks on Friday evening. In the third round Philly chose Landon Dickerson, a center from Alabama, and in the fourth round the club drafted Milton Williams, a defensive tackle from Louisiana Tech.
Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth is staying in the Keystone State as the former Nittany Lion was picked in the second round by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Here is a list of the local team selections in Friday's draft:
Rd 2:
NYJ - Elijah Moore - WR (Ole Miss)
PHI - Landon Dickerson - C (Alabama)
NYG - Azeez Ojulari - OLB - Georgia
PIT - Pat Freiermuth - TE - Penn State
Rd 3:
NYG - Aaron Robinson - UCF - CB
PHI - Milton Williams - La Tech - DT
PIT - Kendrick Green - C- Illinois