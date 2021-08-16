READING, Pa. - The Exeter Eagles were accustomed to being in the playoff bracket in District 3 over the years, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted that streak. A smaller field left the Eagles on the outside looking in during the shortened 2020 season, but the team is back this fall looking to return to the district playoffs.
The program didn't miss postseason play due to their play as they finished 6-2 a year ago. That success a year ago leaves this year's team experienced and hungry to make that return to the playoffs.
An unselfish upperclass group of players is setting the example for a focused, but physical style of football for Exeter this season.