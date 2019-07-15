Sports

Eagles earn top rating in Madden 20

By:

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 06:31 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 06:31 PM EDT

Eagles earn top rating in Madden 20

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles earned the spot as the top rated team in Madden 20. The ratings for both teams and players were released on Monday as the franchise gears for the mass release of the game in the coming weeks.

The Eagles earned a rating of 89, which just edged the Dallas Cowboys, who had 88. The New Orleans Saints and the New England Patriots were third and fourth, respectively, in the team rankings.

Defensive end Fletcher Cox received the highest player rankings of any Eagle. Cox was ranked 96. Carson Wentz's rating created some debate as he was ranked as the 13th best quarterback in the league by Madden.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

AP source: Simmons, 76ers agree to $170 million, 5-year deal

AP source: Simmons, 76ers agree to $170 million, 5-year deal

Eagles earn top rating in Madden 20

New Eagles earn top rating in Madden 20

NorCo, LV legion title games tonight

New NorCo, LV legion title games tonight

Royals bring back all-time goals leader Labelle

New Royals bring back all-time goals leader Labelle

Reading United readies for playoffs

New Reading United readies for playoffs

Legendary boxer Pernell Whitaker dies after being hit by car
Simon Bruty/Allsport via Getty Images

Legendary boxer Pernell Whitaker dies after being hit by car

Novak Djokovic: Wimbledon victory was 'most demanding'
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic: Wimbledon victory was 'most demanding'

Reading Fightins rout Trenton Thunder, split series at home

Reading Fightins rout Trenton Thunder, split series at home

IronPigs lose late lead, fall to Red Wings

IronPigs lose late lead, fall to Red Wings

Franco's walkoff homer lifts Phillies past Nationals 4-3

Franco's walkoff homer lifts Phillies past Nationals 4-3