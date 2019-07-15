Eagles earn top rating in Madden 20

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles earned the spot as the top rated team in Madden 20. The ratings for both teams and players were released on Monday as the franchise gears for the mass release of the game in the coming weeks.

The Eagles earned a rating of 89, which just edged the Dallas Cowboys, who had 88. The New Orleans Saints and the New England Patriots were third and fourth, respectively, in the team rankings.

Defensive end Fletcher Cox received the highest player rankings of any Eagle. Cox was ranked 96. Carson Wentz's rating created some debate as he was ranked as the 13th best quarterback in the league by Madden.