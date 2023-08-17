PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick will undergo surgery on his thumb according to multiple reports, including NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Reddick reportedly suffered the injury on Monday during a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns. The seventh-year pro out of Temple is expected to be ready for the Eagles regular season opener at New England, although he may have to wear some protection on the hand to start the season.
He is coming off a Pro Bowl campaign where he established career high with 16 sacks in his first season with the team.