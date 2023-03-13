While Jason Kelce has announced his intention to return to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 13th season, at least two players on the defensive side of the ball will not be back in the fold.
According to AP sources, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and linebacker T.J. Edwards have agreed to contracts with the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears, respectively.
Hargrave had 11 sacks and 37 tackles this season and will be joining the team the the Eagles defeated for the NFC Championship. While contracts cannot be signed until Wednesday, the deal is reported to be for four years and $84M.
Edwards led the Eagles with 159 tackles this season and will be returning to his home state of Illinois on a three-year, $19.5M agreement.