Sunday night's ending was not the one Eagles fans were hoping for.
Many people left watch parties feeling disappointment, but proud of what the Birds accomplished with a young quarterback and coach.
A crowd of fans on Broad Street in Philadelphia was calm as they headed home after the game.
Police were prepared with barriers -- and yes, the street poles were greased -- in the event of a rowdy celebration.
Xfinity Live across from the Linc was filled with upset fans, with some slumped over the counter in disbelief. Others were hugging each other as they commiserated over the loss.
It wasn't the outcome they hoped for, of course, but some fans thought it was a great game and were encouraged by the Eagles' performance.
"We're super disappointed, but they were a formidable opponent, and it was an even game, so at least it wasn't disappointing that it was just one-sided," one fan said.
"I thought I was going to be on Broad Street at the end of the night. Sadly, we were mistaken. I'm hurt. Hurts hurt me," another fan said.
It was obviously a much different atmosphere in Kansas City, where fireworks lit up the night sky moments after the game ended 38-35 with a Chiefs victory.
Thousands of fans gathered downtown near Union Station, basking in the Chiefs' second Super Bowl win in four seasons.
The Chiefs will have their victory parade on Wednesday.