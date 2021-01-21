PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The search is over in Philadelphia, after interviewing numerous candidates the Eagles have hired Nick Sirianni to be the new head coach.
Sirianni comes to the Eagles after spending the last three seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts. Overall Sirianni has 11 years of NFL experience first breaking into the league with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2009.
During his time in the league Sirianni has been a quality control and wide receivers coach with the Chiefs and Chargers, the Chargers quarterbacks coach for a season and most recently an offensive coordinator.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Colts offense has ranked within the top 15 each year during his three seasons as the offensive coordinator. Most recently finishing eighth during the 2020 season.