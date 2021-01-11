PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles fired head coach Doug Pederson on Monday afternoon, according to multiple media reports. The move was first reported by Jason La Canfora and then confirmed by the team.
Pederson was reported to have a meeting with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie on Monday in Florida. This was allegedly the second meeting between the two since the end of the Eagles season after Lurie was reportedly unhappy with Pederson's plans for coaching changes moving forward.
Lurie released a statement on Monday afternoon:
Philadelphia finished 4-11-1 this past season and was last in the NFC East. Pederson is the lone head coach to win a Super Bowl for the Eagles, which was three year ago.
According to reporting by the NFL Network, Pederson was not happy with the situation within the organization either.
After speaking with two people close to former #Eagles coach Doug Pederson, it sounds like this is what it boiled down: Pederson was sick of people telling him what to do.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2021
