PHILADELPHIA - It will be an action-packed night in South Philadelphia, as the Eagles and the Flyers host home games Tuesday night.
The Birds will face the Washington Football Team in a game that was rescheduled from Sunday due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Washington. Kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field is set for 7 p.m.
The Flyers will host the Washington Capitals at the Wells Fargo Center, also at 7 p.m.
The matchup will be one of the last NHL games before the league starts its Christmas break early. Several hockey teams are dealing with COVID-19 infections.
Philadelphia officials are urging fans to arrive early Tuesday and plan for heavy traffic and some parking changes.
Lots at the Wells Fargo Center are reserved for people attending the Flyers game, so Eagles fans will be directed to park in the East Lot on the other side of the Linc.
Fans are also encouraged to use public transportation. SEPTA says all fans can ride the Broad Street Line after the games for free.