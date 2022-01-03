PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia Eagles have clinched a spot in the NFL postseason following Sunday's 20-16 win over Washington and their week 18 division rivalry game against Dallas at Lincoln Financial Field has been flexed to Saturday night by the NFL.
The Eagles may be playing without several familiar names, however, as the team announced a dozen players have been placed in the COVID-19/reserve list on Monday. Center Jason Kelce, defensive lineman Fletcher Cox and tight end Dallas Goedert are among those that tested positive for COVID-19.
These players have a chance to clear the NFL's revised protocols if they have been asymptomatic for 24 hours and have been cleared by the team's medical staff.