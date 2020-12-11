READING, Pa. - Exeter posted a 60-49 win over Berks Catholic in a Berks boys' basketball game on Friday night to open the 2020-21 season for both teams. The Eagles led by 13 at halftime and held on for the win.
It was the first meeting between Exeter coach Matt Ashcroft and Berks Catholic coach Snip Easterly. Ashcroft was a player for Easterly and then was an assistant on his staff.
The game was the first of the high school season this winter for both teams, but the season is now halted for three weeks due to the latest COVID-19 mitigation orders from state officials.