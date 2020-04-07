PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame member Timmy Brown died on Saturday at the age of 82. The Eagles confirmed the legendary player's death in a social media post on Tuesday.
"Timmy Brown was an all-time great Eagle and one of the most dynamic multipurpose players of his era. He overcame many obstacles in his life to enjoy success both as an athlete and as an entertainer," Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement released from the team. "A three-time Pro Bowler and member of our 1960 NFL Championship team, Timmy excelled as a running back and return specialist with his incredible athleticism and signature versatility. He was one of the most exciting players to watch during his career.
"Those who knew him well have said they will remember him for his outgoing, uplifting personality and the connections he built with his teammates and the community. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this time," Lurie concluded.
Brown helped the Eagles win the 1960 NFL Championship and was inducted into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.
To this day, the Ball State product is the franchise's all-time leader in yards per touch, most kickoff returns, most kickoff return yards, and most kickoff returns for touchdowns.
He was the first player in NFL history to have two kickoff returns for touchdowns in the same game, which he did against the Dallas Cowboys in 1966.
Brown was drafted by the Green Bay Packers, but was released after playing just one game. He was then claimed by the Eagles.
The former Eagle great was living with his son, Sean, in southern California.