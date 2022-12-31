PHILADELPHIA (AP) - No matter the quarterback, the Eagles are trying to finish as the top team in the NFC. Knocking off the New Orleans Saints will get Philadelphia all the spoils of the No. 1 seed.
A chance to rest starters in the season finale. The playoff bye week. Home games at the Linc.
The Saints just want to join Philly (13-2) in the postseason. It’s not dark yet in New Orleans; it’s getting there.
Still, hope remained for first-year coach Dennis Allen’s team as the Saints head Sunday to Philly with a win-or-else ethos if they want to reach the postseason. The odds are grim, but at least the path is clear-cut: New Orleans will have to win its final two games, against the Eagles and a home game against Carolina. They also need help in the form of two losses by Tampa Bay to win the NFC South.
The Saints (6-9) are still barely alive for the last wild-card spot, but they trail Washington (7-7-1) by 1 1/2 games and Green Bay, Detroit and Seattle — all 7-8 — by a game.
“If we don’t handle what we can control, then it doesn’t even matter,” Saints quarterback Andy Dalton said. “So for us, the mindset is: We’ve got two left, let’s go win these next two games and see what happens.”
Added offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton: “We’re obviously excited for the challenge that Philly’s going to present.”
And the Eagles indeed present a challenge -- with or without dynamic QB Jalen Hurts.
The 24-year-old Hurts emerged as an MVP candidate this season with 35 total touchdowns and 3,472 yards passing until he sprained his right shoulder in a win at Chicago. Hurts was sidelined for the Eagles’ loss at Dallas and Gardner Minshew performed ably, throwing for 355 yards, completing 24 of 40 passes and two touchdowns in his first start of the season.
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni hasn’t backed off his decree that Hurts will start the moment he is healthy enough to play. The QB question mark didn’t deter the bettors, with the Eagles still a 7-point favorite even before Sirianni announced his decision.
The Eagles return home after three straight road games with the hope the next time they hit the road, it’s for the Super Bowl. They finish against the Saints and New York Giants, then could play up to two homes games in the playoffs — as long as they get the No. 1 seed.
It does seem a formality, though crazy things could happen.