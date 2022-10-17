The Eagles jumped out to a 20-0 lead on Dallas Sunday night, but had to weather a storm in the 2nd half. While the defense did surrender two touchdowns they also forced three turnovers.
Jalen Hurts threw for 155 yards with two touchdowns and Miles Sanders rushed for another as the Eagles improved to 6-0. They're still the only undefeated team left in the NFL with the 26-17 victory over the Cowboys.
"You don't have to be from here to understand the rivalry," said offensive lineman Jordan Mailata. "I guess that's why they put us on Sunday Night Football, right? So, I felt every emotion that everyone else in here felt as well. And it was just, we're happy with the win, but we aren't satisfied."
After next week's bye, the Eagles return to action October 30th when they host their cross-state rivals the Steelers. Kickoff is set for 1 o'clock at Lincoln Financial Field.