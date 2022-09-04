The Philadelphia Eagles made a big move to help quarterback Jalen Hurts. The Dallas Cowboys didn’t do the same for Dak Prescott, and might have backtracked with his supporting cast.
Now it’s time to see how each approach in the offseason will translate for last season’s pair of playoff qualifiers — and wild-card losers — from the NFC East.
The defending division champion Cowboys have more questions on offense than defense for the first time since Prescott took over for an injured Tony Romo as a rookie to start 2016 and led them to the top seed in the NFC.
No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper is gone, traded to Cleveland in a cost-cutting move that cleared the way for CeeDee Lamb to take over that role.
The bigger questions are on the offensive line, which was already in transition before perennial Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith tore a hamstring, probably sidelining him into December. Dallas moved on from two starters, cutting right tackle La’el Collins while left guard Connor Williams signed with Miami in free agency.
The Eagles? Oh, they just have a combined 351 starts — all with Philadelphia — on their offensive line, anchored by five-time Pro Bowl center Jason Kelce and three-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson.
Prescott refuses to take the view that his offense is worse off than nine months ago, after a home playoff loss to San Francisco, and understands the responsibility of having to try to make it work.
“In your role and responsibility, when you have young guys you have to do that,” Prescott said. “And it’s not necessarily just at the receiver position. It’s not necessarily just on my side of the ball. I take pride and responsibility in doing that on the other side as well. It may be young defensive players, young defensive linemen.”
The Eagles traded the 18th pick and a third-rounder in the 2022 draft to get receiver A.J. Brown from Tennessee. The 2020 Pro Bowler had 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns in three seasons with the Titans, and now is paired with DeVonta Smith. The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner from Alabama set a club rookie record last season with 916 yards receiving.
Philadelphia started 2-5 under first-year coach Nick Sirianni before winning seven of nine to secure a playoff berth. However, all but one victory came against teams with losing records, and the Eagles were 0-7 against playoff teams.
While Hurts made strides as a pocket passer, he still has to prove he can win big games with his arm as the franchise decides whether he is a long-term answer. He struggled in a 31-15 wild-card loss to Tom Brady and Tampa Bay, which led 31-0 in the fourth quarter.
“I’ve always had a very high standard for myself, so I’m taking that mentality that I’ve always had and just soaking up everything, growing, chasing growth every day,” Hurts said. “I think that’s allowed me to grow as a quarterback.”