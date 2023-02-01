A Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles player has been indicted in a rape case in Ohio.
Josh Sills, a backup offensive guard for the Birds, was indicted by a grand jury on a rape and kidnapping charge in Guernsey County, Ohio, said the Ohio attorney general on Wednesday.
Sills, 25, is accused of nonconsensual sexual activity and holding the victim against her will in Dec. 2019, authorities say.
The alleged crime was reported immediately, and the case was presented to a grand jury.
Sills was issued a summons to appear in Guernsey County court on Feb. 16.
The Eagles play the Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.
Sills joined the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in April, and played in one game this season, on Oct. 9 against the Cardinals.
The Ohio native played at West Virginia from 2016-2019, and transferred to Oklahoma State for 2020-2021.