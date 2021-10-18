PHILADELPHIA - Lane Johnson said he plans to return to the Eagles, after being noticeably missing from Philadelphia's roster for a couple weeks due to what the team called "personal reasons."
The offensive tackle posted a statement on Twitter Monday morning.
October 18, 2021
He said he was dealing with depression and anxiety and has been for a long time, though he's kept it mostly hidden from friends and family.
He thanked everyone for their support and encouragement as he "worked hard to restore (his) personal life."
Johnson played every snap for the first three games of the season, but has not played in the last three games.
He said he's excited to rejoin his teammates and coaches.
The Birds take on the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday.