Philadelphia Eagles linebacker coach Nick Rallis will be joining former Defensive Coordinator Jonathan Gannon in Arizona to serve as the Cardinals DC, according to multiple reports.
Rallis was hired by Philadelphia in 2021 at the age of 27, making him the youngest position coach in the NFL at the time. Gannon was hired to become Arizona's new head coach on February 14 - two days after the Eagles lost to Kansas City in Super Bowl LVII.
Philadelphia has lost three coaches off Nick Sirianni's staff in the last week. Former offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was hired to be the head coach of Indianapolis on the same day as Gannon's departure.