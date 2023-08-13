BALTIMORE - Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Shaun Bradley was carted off in the third quarter of the preseason-opening 20-19 loss to Baltimore has reportedly torn his achilles and will miss the 2023 NFL season.
Bradley, who suffered the injury to his right leg during punt coverage, announced the news on his social media account. A sixth-round selection out of Temple, the New Jersey native has been a special teams standout since his arrival.
He was also hoping to see increased time at linebacker this season after the departure of T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White to free agency.