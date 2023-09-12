PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles opened the season on Sunday with a road win over New England, but that win came at a cost. Linebacker Nakobe Dean has landed on the IR with a foot injury.
Dean will have to sit out at least the next four weeks, but the injury won't require any surgery. With the hit at linebacker, the Eagles have promoted Nicholas Morrow from the practice squad.
Others joining Dean with an injury following Sunday's win, defensive back James Bradberry remains in concussion protocol. Bradberry was not involved in practice Tuesday along with Reed Blankenship and Kenneth Gainwell.
Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox was a limited participant on Tuesday, a good sign leading up to the home opener.
The Eagles have a quick turnaround, kicking off week two against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night.