GLENDALE, Ariz. - The Eagles' quest for another Lombardi trophy came up short.
The Birds lost Super Bowl 57 to the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35 in a game that came down to the final seconds.
The Eagles led for much of the game thanks to the play of quarterback Jalen Hurts. He became the first player to ever run for three touchdowns and throw a touchdown pass in the big game.
Despite his efforts, the Chiefs had a strong second half. They took the lead early in the fourth quarter, then won the game with a field goal with about 10 seconds to go.
Here's what Eagles players had to say after the game.
Jalen Hurts, quarterback:
"I don't think the stage or the magnitude really matters. We lost. We lost and we came up short. I feel bad for the guys in the locker room, the coaches and the time they put in. We'll learn from it."
Dallas Goedert, tight end:
"Obviously, the Chiefs stay undefeated when they win the turnover battle. We weren't able to force any turnovers and we gave the ball up which is tough to overcome. I think we did a great job fighting through adversity and fighting all the way until the end. Super proud of this team. It's little things that happen like that that can be the factor in the game. But even after that we were still in control, had a lead going into half and weren't able to finish it."
Jason Kelce, center:
"I'm proud of all the guys. I'm proud of my teammates. It's close, whenever you're playing in this game it's usually going to be close when you're playing good teams. We just didn't get it done. Hats off obviously to the Chiefs. It's frustrating not to win, but it is what it is."
Brandon Graham, defensive end:
"I'm definitely going to cry in the car on this one, because this one stung, because we can taste it, we felt it. We know all we needed was one and we just couldn't make that play. I take my hat off to Kansas City, because they made the play. Like I said, we've got a team. We've got a really good team. Howie put a great team together. I wouldn't trade it for anything. But I definitely, definitely know Philly will be back."
Haasan Reddick, linebacker:
"It's not what we wanted but man, we still had a great year. We had a lot of fun this year and at the end of the day we still love Philly, I know Philly still has love for us. Everybody hold your head up, the city, us, everybody, hold your head up. I've got no doubt, we're going to be fine, we've got next year, there's always going to be another year, we'll see what happens next year."