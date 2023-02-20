Third-seeded Oley Valley placed four players in double figures to win a District 3 Class 3A boys basketball playoff game 67-53 over Brandywine Heights.
Ben Debalko and David Turchi each scored 14 points to lead the Lynx who will advance to face second seed Trinity on Thursday.
In District 3 Class 5A, third-seeded Exeter Township had no problem with Shippensburg in the opening round en route to a 72-47 victory.
Teddy Snyder had 18 points as the Eagles won their 20th game of the season. Exeter will host sixth seed Milton Hershey on Thursday. The Spartans were a 75-48 winner over Red Land.
District 3, Class 5A
(9) Muhlenberg 46, (8) West York 39 - Muhls will face top-seeded Manheim Central on Thursday
District 3, Class 4A
(10) Middletown 47, (7) Schuylkill Valley 45 - Panthers end season with a record of 17-7