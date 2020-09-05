PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles made made their final roster cuts on Saturday ahead of the NFL deadline to get team rosters to 53 players. Among the notable players who were released were cornerbacks Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas.
Here is a list of the players who were waived by Philly on Saturday:
• CB Rasul Douglas
• CB Sidney Jones
• DE Shareef Miller
• G Sua Opeta
• DE Joe Ostman
• DT Anthony Rush
• TE Noah Togiai
• T Prince Tega Wanogho
• DT Raequan Williams
Additionally, the club put Brandon Brooks on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list.
The Eagles are slated to face the Washington Football Team in its season opener on September 13.