PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles will start Jalen Hurts at quarterback on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, head coach Doug Pederson announced on Tuesday. Hurts replaced Carson Wentz in the second half of Sunday's los to the Green Bay Packers.
“I have come to a decision and I am going to go with Jalen Hurts this week against New Orleans," Pederson stated in a quote released by the team. "I looked at the whole thing and decided that for this week to look for that spark again to try to get the team over the hump.”
Pederson told the Eagles' website that he informed the quarterbacks of the decision on Monday night.
“Carson’s been a big part of the success we’ve had," Pederson noted in a statement released by the team. "He was on that championship team that got us to that level. Even in ’18 & ’19 he led the team & got us into the postseason. I know we can get back to that level. That’s why I have so much confidence in him.”
The Eagles are 3-8-1 and are on a four-game losing streak this season.