PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles officially named Jalen Hurts the starting quarterback for the team's season opener this fall. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni made the announcement during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Sirianni noted that Hurts was the only quarterback to take first-team reps during training camp practices and in the preseason. He also stated that Hurts improved during the offseason.

The Eagles are set to open the 2021 season against the Atlanta Falcons on September 12.