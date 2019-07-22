Eagles open training camp Thursday

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles are set to open training camp later this week. Players are scheduled to arrive to the NovaCare Complex on Wednesday and the first practice will be on Thursday.

This season is full of high expectations and several storylines for the birds this preseason. Carson Wentz returns from another injury, but is reportedly 100% healthy. Also, the team just re-signed Darren Sproles and also brought back DeSean Jackson.

Additionally, Penn State standout Miles Sanders will try to make himself a factor during camp over the next few weeks.

The team's lone open practice is on August 4 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles' first pre-season contest is August 8 against the Tennessee Titans.