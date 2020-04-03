PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie made a $1 million donation to Penn Medicine on Friday to start a COVID-19 Immunology Defense Fund to help the university's experts start research on the coronavirus as the pandemic spreads.
“We have reached a critical point in our fight against COVID-19 in which testing for antibodies is absolutely essential both to protect our front-line workers in the short term and to develop treatments and vaccines that will save lives and help defeat the virus," Lurie related in a news release from Penn Medicine.
The donated funds will help research programs at Penn Medicine with testing for frontline health care workers and help support other researchers in their battle against coronavirus.