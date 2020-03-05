PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - When the new league season begins on March 18th, one long time Eagle will become a Free Agent, left tackle Jason Peters.
Peters is the longest tenured Eagles, having spent his last 11 season in the league with the organization. The 38 year-old has been to nine pro-bowls, and has made it clear he wishes to continue playing while he can.
Last season the Eagles used their 22nd pick on left tackle Andre Dillard out of Washington State. The future at the position could be next season if Peters doesn't return.