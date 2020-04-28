PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles picked up the fifth-year contract option on defensive end Derek Barnett. The team announced the decision on the 2017 first round draft pick on Tuesday.
Barnett is coming off the 2020 season where he had 6.5 sacks in 15 games, a career high. Due to injuries, he has yet to play a full season in the NFL.
The new contract year would not be guaranteed for him until the start of the 2021 league year, unless he gets injured. The 2021 salary is set for about $10 million.