PHILADELPHIA- The Philadelphia Eagles placed defensive back Ronald Darby on the Injured Reserve and signed tight end Richard Rodgers, the team announced on Tuesday. The moves come as the team continues to deal with injuries heading into Week 17 of the regular season.
Darby has a hip flexor, which he suffered in Philly's win over Dallas this past weekend. Rodgers, who previously was with the Eagles, was signed as tight end Zach Ertz deals with a fractured rib, which he suffered in Sunday's game. His status is uncertain for Sunday's contest against the New York Giants.
The Eagles also signed wide receiver Deontay Burnett from the practice squad for more help at receiver.
Additionally, the team released running back Jay Ajayi as Philadelphia expects to get Jordan Howard back from injury this week.
The Eagles can win the NFC East title if they beat the Giants on Sunday or if the Cowboys lose.