Eagles prep for first road test of 2019

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 07:08 PM EDT

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Eagles hit the road in week two, and face their first big test of the season against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football. 

Philly will be without a key defensive presence up front on the line, but are prepared to roll without Malik Jackson using the "next man up" mentality. 

The past few seasons the Eagles have hosted Atlanta, beating them both times, once in the divisional round of the playoffs in 2018 and to open the season last year.

