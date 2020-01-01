PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Philadelphia Eagles are rolling into the playoffs on a four game winning streak. The Wild Card matchup for the Eagles will be a rematch from week 12 against the Seahawks.
The Eagles began 2020 prepping for their game at The Linc on Sunday. The birds will be looking to turn things around this time against Seattle having lost the first time at home.
Several key offensive weapons, Zach Ertz and Miles Sanders are questionable for Sunday's game. More information on them and other injured players will be updated throughout the week.