INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The game Sunday in Indianapolis was supposed to be all about reunions for Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni.
He’d get to see Frank Reich, the coach who hired him in 2018, and could trade fist bumps and high-fives with all those young playmakers he developed bonds with during his three-year stint as the Colts offensive coordinator.
Instead, Sirianni is returning to Lucas Oil Stadium brokenhearted less than two weeks after one of his close friends, Reich, was fired.
“Frank is one of the best coaches I’ve been around, one of the best men I’ve been around,” Sirianni said. “When I talk about coaches where my philosophy comes from, there are three and that’s my dad; Larry Kehres, my college coach; and Frank Reich. So you can imagine how I feel.”
Or perhaps how motivated he is to get one of the NFL’s top teams back on track following its first loss of the season last Monday night.
Much has changed since Sirianni left Indy for Philadelphia after the 2020 season. He helped the Eagles sneak into last year’s playoffs and has them atop the NFC with an 8-1 mark this year.
Indy (4-5-1), meanwhile, lost its final two games to miss the playoffs last season, and this season’s continually sluggish offense has made the Colts virtually unrecognizable — even to fans.
Since their last home game on Oct. 30, Reich has been replaced by Jeff Saturday, who went from pregame TV anvil banger to interim coach in two weeks. Sirianni’s successor as coordinator, Marcus Brady, has been fired, Parks Frazier has taken over play-calling duties and Matt Ryan has reclaimed the starting quarterback job from Sam Ehlinger.
Yet somehow, amid all the turmoil, the Colts managed to play good enough last weekend to snap a three-game losing streak.
And now they’ll be back in Indy.
“Oh man, I’m excited,” Saturday said, referring to his home debut. “You just bringing it up brings a smile to my face because I haven’t thought about it. But, man, every time I come back here, whether it was two weeks ago with (Tarik Glenn), that’s different, man. That’s home.”
Except that Sirianni won’t feel the same way.
“This game is not about my relationship with anyone in the building,” he said. “I try not to get too wrapped up in that, knowing every game is big, every game is exciting, every game has somebody that goes back to a place they coached, a place they’re from or anything like that.”