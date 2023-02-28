In the days following the Super Bowl run, both the Eagles offensive and defensive coordinators were named head coaches elsewhere. The question then became, who will fill their shoes?
On the offensive side, the Eagles have their man.
According to reports, the Birds' quarterback coach Brian Johnson will be promoted to OC.
Johnson will be the Eagles' first African-American offensive coordinator ever.
Johnson was coached in high school by Jalen Hurts' father at Robert E. Lee High School.
Johnson is widely credited for helping Hurts in his rise to his MVP level of play.
During the 2022-23 regular season, Hurts threw for 3,701 yards and 22 passing touchdowns. He ran for 760 yards and 13 scores.
No word yet on the Eagles defensive coordinator.