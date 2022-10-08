GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Through four games, the Philadelphia Eagles are the hottest team in the NFL.
The Arizona Cardinals remember days like that, even if they’re OK with their current situation.
The Eagles (4-0) — the league’s only undefeated team — play at Arizona on Sunday. The Cardinals (2-2) were the NFL’s final undefeated team last year, when they started 7-0.
Arizona’s 2021 season could provide a cautionary tale for the Eagles. The Cardinals faded down the stretch, dropping four of their final five regular-season games before a lopsided loss to the Rams in the playoffs.
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has said this year’s early doses of humility — including a lopsided loss to the Chiefs in the opener — could make his team more resilient.
“We started off slow this season,” Murray said. “We’re entering the second quarter of the season and I think it’s a great opportunity. We’ve got a great team coming in. In order to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best.”
The Eagles rank in the top 10 in most major categories on both offense and defense and have a plus-8 turnover margin.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts has entered the MVP conversation with four outstanding performances to help the Eagles reach 4-0 for the sixth time in franchise history. Hurts is first in the NFL in yards per attempt (9.1) and ranks fifth in the league in yards passing.