PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles made several roster moves on Tuesday as the NFL free agency news continued. The team re-signed Jalen Mills, Rodney McLeoad, and Nate Sudfeld. Philly also announced that they would not pick up the 2020 contract option with Malcom Jenkins, parting ways with the veteran defensive leader.
Mills and Sudfeld signed one-year contracts while McLeod inked a two-year deal with the Eagles.
Philly released a statement on Twitter announcing their decision to part ways with Jenkins after six years. The release noted that it was a mutual decision between team officials as well as Jenkins and his agent.
"Malcolm was a great teammate and leader, as well as one of the toughest and most reliable players to ever play in our city," the team said in a statement.
The new deal for Mills also brings him to a new position, according to a report from ESPN. Mills will move from cornerback to safety for the team.
Sudfeld is expected to back up Carson Wentz, but what is unknown is if he will have competition for the second-strong slot on the depth chart.