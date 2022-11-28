PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts ran his way into the record book, as Philadelphia topped the Green Bay Packers.
Hurts set a franchise single-game record for rushing by a quarterback with 157 yards, and threw for 153 more with two touchdowns.
The Eagles put up 500 yards of total offense, 363 of them coming on the ground.
Meanwhile, the Eagles defense picked off Aaron Rodgers twice and sacked him three times, but allowed four trips to the end zone.
Still, the Eagles improve to 10-1 on the season, for the fifth time in team history, with the 40-33 victory Sunday night.
Here's what players had to say after the game.
JALEN HURTS:
"You know, I have a great deal of respect for those guys. The guys that have come before me, Randall, Mike, McNabb, just the way they played the game. I always talk about how I admire the way they played the game. And to be thrust into that category and different things is a blessing. It's a blessing. And it's a lot of hard work going into it. I have a ton of respect for them and their support."
MILES SANDERS:
"I give all the credit to the O-line today. We almost broke the franchise record. We were shy about 20 yards. It just shows that we can do this day in and day out. The guys up front are something special."
JASON KELCE:
"Obviously, you know, that's always something an offensive line takes pride in. And we have a quarterback that's incredibly dynamic, can keep numbers honest. Miles Sanders and the running backs run hard. Everybody kind of did their role. That's one of the things you really like and appreciate about a strong running performance. It's usually a very team effort. You know, it takes everybody working in sync, and everybody doing their job and being focused and locked in, so."
A.J. BROWN:
"It just shows that we're versatile. We did a really good job of just spreading the ball around, and Jalen took it upon himself where he saw opportunities to create plays with his legs. He did that all night."
The Eagles wrap up the AFC portion of their schedule Sunday afternoon when they host the Titans at 1 p.m.