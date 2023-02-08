PHOENIX - If the Philadelphia Eagles want to hoist their second Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, they will have to overcome one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Even with one good ankle, Patrick Mahomes poses a threat to any team.
The Eagles defense is ready and up for the challenge of corralling Mahomes and the Chiefs offense.
Up front, the Eagles line is ready to get after Mahomes. Hassan Reddick alluding to the difficulty in that with Mahomes ability to extend plays, and make outlandish unorthodox throws. This is an Eagles group that recorded 70 sacks on the season, so they know how to attack the quarterback.
The game plan for Sunday, try to keep Mahomes contained to the pocket and limit the school-yard style plays he's capable of making.