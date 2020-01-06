PHILADELPHIA - Following a season-ending 17-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL playoffs on Sunday, members of the Philadelphia Eagles were cleaning out their lockers on Monday at the NovaCare Complex. While packing up their gear, the birds reflected on the 2019 season.
The team's leaders had positive thoughts on how the group overcame so many injuries and still won a divisional title, which was one of their goals this season. Additionally, the injuries allowed the opportunity for new players to step in and showcase their skills.