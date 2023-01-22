PHILADELPHIA - Jalen Hurts looked poised for a playoff run Saturday night against the Giants, throwing for 154 yards with two touchdowns and rushing for another.
The Eagles offense ran for 268 yards. Meanwhile, their defense sacked Daniel Jones five times and James Bradberry came away with an interception against his former team, as the Birds move on to the NFC Championship game with the 38-7 victory.
"I thought we did really well executing the gameplan," tight end Dallas Goedert said. "You know, coaches put us in a great spot all game. And we've got a lot of dogs up front. You know, our whole O-Line is just incredible. So, they did a heckuva job. The running backs were hitting the holes, getting downhill hard. So, it was fun to be out there."
The Eagles now face the winner of Sunday night's contest between the Cowboys and the 49ers in next Sunday afternoon's NFC Championship game. Kickoff scheduled for 3 p.m.